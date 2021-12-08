Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 755.33 points or 2.18% at 35345.61 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 10.81%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 10.18%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 9.99%),Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 6.26%),Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 6.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 5%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 5%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.98%), Mastek Ltd (up 4.61%), and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 4.42%).

On the other hand, Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 0.88%), and Black Box Ltd (down 0.75%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 825.86 or 1.43% at 58459.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 236.4 points or 1.38% at 17413.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 379.25 points or 1.34% at 28737.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 94.43 points or 1.08% at 8850.14.

On BSE,2231 shares were trading in green, 511 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

