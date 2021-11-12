Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 14.66 points or 0.81% at 1820.18 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 3.76%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3.44%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.91%),HFCL Ltd (up 0.88%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.58%), ITI Ltd (up 0.46%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 0.34%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.27%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.16%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.99%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 4.09%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.33%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 325.74 or 0.54% at 60245.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.25 points or 0.56% at 17973.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.79 points or 0.3% at 29246.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.37 points or 0.27% at 9111.32.

On BSE,1709 shares were trading in green, 1020 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

