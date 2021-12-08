SPARC rises after licensing drug rights to Visiox Pharma

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company gained 1.9% to Rs 254.75 after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Visiox Pharma to grant exclusive worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of PDP-716 and SDN-03.PDP-716 is a novel, once daily, ophthalmic suspension of brimonidine tartrate while SDN-037 is a novel, twice-a-day, clear, micellar formulation of difluprednate.
Under the terms of the license agreement, SPARC will be eligible to receive an upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty on sales, in addition to 10% equity in Visiox. The granted exclusive worldwide rights are except for India and Greater China.
Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC said, We are excited to enter into this collaboration. The collaboration with Visiox allows us to make PDP-716 and SDN-037 available to patients seeking to overcome the challenges associated with the currently marketed formulations of these drugs.
Michael Derby, Chairman of Visiox, said, We are excited to partner with SPARC to register these important products and commercially launch them so that patients may be able to benefit from them as soon as possible.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on continuously improving standards of care for patients globally through innovation in therapeutics and delivery.
The company's standalone net loss during Q2 FY22 was Rs 55.14 crore as compared to a net loss of Rs 83.49 crore in Q2 FY21. Standalone revenue from operations surged 57.99% to Rs 27.87 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 17.64 crore in Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU