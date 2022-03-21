Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 18.13 points or 1.04% at 1767.44 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.98%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 4.58%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.99%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 2.73%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 0.53%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.51%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.24%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.21%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.94%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.13%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.27%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 136.48 or 0.24% at 57727.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.55 points or 0.15% at 17260.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 206.48 points or 0.75% at 27912.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.3 points or 0.25% at 8384.9.

On BSE,1841 shares were trading in green, 1173 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

