Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 3.96 points or 0.3% at 1327.24 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.55%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.04%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.94%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.84%), ITI Ltd (up 0.64%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.56%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (down 4.98%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.96%), and Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 2.32%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 132.9 or 0.39% at 34114.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.9 points or 0.38% at 10077.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 66.11 points or 0.55% at 12021.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.11 points or 0.41% at 4196.72.

On BSE,1069 shares were trading in green, 594 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

