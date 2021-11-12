Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 29.87 points or 0.85% at 3535.49 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.23%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.04%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.72%),Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.62%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 1.16%), K E C International Ltd (up 0.64%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.5%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.38%).

On the other hand, Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.85%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.77%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.65%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 325.74 or 0.54% at 60245.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.25 points or 0.56% at 17973.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.79 points or 0.3% at 29246.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.37 points or 0.27% at 9111.32.

On BSE,1709 shares were trading in green, 1020 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

