Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 4.92 points or 0.39% at 1272.03 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 1.86%), ITI Ltd (up 0.72%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.58%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.54%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 6.61%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 6.47%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 497.38 or 1.47% at 34322.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 150.9 points or 1.51% at 10130.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 243.43 points or 2.13% at 11671.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.98 points or 1.6% at 4123.09.

On BSE,1762 shares were trading in green, 597 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

