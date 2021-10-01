Mphasis Ltd down for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 3016, down 2.85% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 124.68% in last one year as compared to a 52.15% rally in NIFTY and a 67.35% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3016, down 2.85% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 17502.3. The Sensex is at 58715.05, down 0.7%.Mphasis Ltd has added around 4.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35028, down 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3040, down 2.64% on the day. Mphasis Ltd jumped 124.68% in last one year as compared to a 52.15% rally in NIFTY and a 67.35% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 47.77 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

