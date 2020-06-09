Zee Media Corporation Ltd spurts 9.3%, up for five straight sessions

Zee Media Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 7.05, up 9.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 45.98% in last one year as compared to a 14.22% fall in NIFTY and a 34.97% fall in the Nifty Media.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7.05, up 9.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 10227.55. The Sensex is at 34543.56, up 0.5%. Zee Media Corporation Ltd has added around 30.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Media Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 20.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1365.8, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

