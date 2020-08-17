Financials shares ease

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 12.27 points or 0.24% at 5029.84 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (down 4.18%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (down 4.14%),IDFC First Bank Ltd (down 2.97%),Reliance Home Finance Ltd (down 2.7%),Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (down 2.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aditya Birla Money Ltd (down 2.18%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 2.06%), Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (down 2.05%), Centrum Capital Ltd (down 2.01%), and State Bank of India (down 1.96%).

On the other hand, JM Financial Ltd (up 7.71%), Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (up 6.02%), and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (up 5.98%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 67.46 or 0.18% at 37944.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.55 points or 0.28% at 11209.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.63 points or 0.77% at 13961.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.83 points or 0.52% at 4760.23.

On BSE,1553 shares were trading in green, 1095 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)