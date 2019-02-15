Tera Software standalone net profit rises 52.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tera Software standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Tera Software standalone net profit rises 162.50% in the June 2018 quarter
Electrotherm (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Tera Software secures work order worth Rs 324.89 cr from Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet
-
Sales decline 43.23% to Rs 19.97 croreNet profit of Tera Software rose 52.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 43.23% to Rs 19.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19.9735.18 -43 OPM %11.675.91 -PBDT1.160.85 36 PBT0.530.21 152 NP0.380.25 52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU