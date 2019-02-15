Tera Software standalone net profit rises 52.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 43.23% to Rs 19.97 crore

Net profit of Tera Software rose 52.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 43.23% to Rs 19.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19.9735.18 -43 OPM %11.675.91 -PBDT1.160.85 36 PBT0.530.21 152 NP0.380.25 52

Fri, February 15 2019. 17:01 IST

