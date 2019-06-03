Terai Tea Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 50.64% to Rs 83.41 crore

Net Loss of Tea Co reported to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.64% to Rs 83.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.19% to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 140.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 129.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

83.4155.37140.75129.07-2.25-3.074.064.11-2.60-2.032.892.82-3.15-2.251.241.22-3.15-2.251.310.89

