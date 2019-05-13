Texmaco Rail & Engineering standalone net profit rises 30.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 79.43% to Rs 655.77 crore

Net profit of rose 30.63% to Rs 33.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 79.43% to Rs 655.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 365.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 462.21% to Rs 75.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 63.69% to Rs 1858.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1135.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

655.77365.471858.161135.208.8010.228.975.3444.2443.82117.1750.3835.6936.1788.2125.5633.1425.3775.2813.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)