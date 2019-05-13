Texmaco Rail & Engineering standalone net profit rises 30.63% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 79.43% to Rs 655.77 croreNet profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 30.63% to Rs 33.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 79.43% to Rs 655.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 365.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 462.21% to Rs 75.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 63.69% to Rs 1858.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1135.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales655.77365.47 79 1858.161135.20 64 OPM %8.8010.22 -8.975.34 - PBDT44.2443.82 1 117.1750.38 133 PBT35.6936.17 -1 88.2125.56 245 NP33.1425.37 31 75.2813.39 462
