Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 22.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.09% to Rs 552.09 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 22.32% to Rs 25.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.09% to Rs 552.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 380.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.552.09380.516.888.6736.6830.5930.8825.8025.2120.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)