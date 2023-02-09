Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 22.32% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 45.09% to Rs 552.09 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 22.32% to Rs 25.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.09% to Rs 552.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 380.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales552.09380.51 45 OPM %6.888.67 -PBDT36.6830.59 20 PBT30.8825.80 20 NP25.2120.61 22

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:04 IST

