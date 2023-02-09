Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 22.32% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 257.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit rises 320.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 1.29% in the December 2022 quarter
N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 101.99% in the December 2022 quarter
Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit rises 516.67% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 45.09% to Rs 552.09 croreNet profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 22.32% to Rs 25.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.09% to Rs 552.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 380.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales552.09380.51 45 OPM %6.888.67 -PBDT36.6830.59 20 PBT30.8825.80 20 NP25.2120.61 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU