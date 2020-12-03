Subex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd, Alps Industries Ltd, Hisar Metal Industries Ltd and Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2020.

Subex Ltd crashed 9.78% to Rs 28.15 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 57.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd lost 7.28% to Rs 61.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25622 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10305 shares in the past one month.

Alps Industries Ltd tumbled 6.45% to Rs 0.87. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6299 shares in the past one month.

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd dropped 6.08% to Rs 86.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6125 shares in the past one month.

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd slipped 5.65% to Rs 21.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36496 shares in the past one month.

