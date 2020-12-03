Subex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Hisar Metal Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 88.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 21.05% in the September 2020 quarter
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd, Alps Industries Ltd, Hisar Metal Industries Ltd and Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2020.
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd, Alps Industries Ltd, Hisar Metal Industries Ltd and Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2020.
Subex Ltd crashed 9.78% to Rs 28.15 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 57.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.34 lakh shares in the past one month.
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd lost 7.28% to Rs 61.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25622 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10305 shares in the past one month.
Alps Industries Ltd tumbled 6.45% to Rs 0.87. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6299 shares in the past one month.
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd dropped 6.08% to Rs 86.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6125 shares in the past one month.
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd slipped 5.65% to Rs 21.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36496 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU