RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Alicon Castalloy Ltd, Shish Industries Ltd, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd and Dhabriya Polywood Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 March 2021.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd crashed 9.55% to Rs 5.21 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alicon Castalloy Ltd lost 8.61% to Rs 425. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2960 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2835 shares in the past one month.

Shish Industries Ltd tumbled 6.98% to Rs 38. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31258 shares in the past one month.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd slipped 6.89% to Rs 3.92. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39296 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15707 shares in the past one month.

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd dropped 6.00% to Rs 47. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6312 shares in the past one month.

