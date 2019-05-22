The Ramco Cements standalone net profit rises 52.29% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Trent standalone net profit rises 36.79% in the March 2019 quarter
Ramco Cements Q3 profit down 17.6% to Rs 101-cr
Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 12.24% in the March 2019 quarter
Capfin India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 22.05% to Rs 1526.51 croreNet profit of The Ramco Cements rose 52.29% to Rs 165.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.05% to Rs 1526.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1250.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.96% to Rs 505.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 555.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.19% to Rs 5060.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4318.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1526.511250.76 22 5060.244318.14 17 OPM %21.3021.76 -20.4825.46 - PBDT323.34280.72 15 1014.101076.86 -6 PBT246.66205.30 20 715.58784.66 -9 NP165.37108.59 52 505.89555.66 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU