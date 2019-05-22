The Ramco Cements standalone net profit rises 52.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.05% to Rs 1526.51 crore

Net profit of rose 52.29% to Rs 165.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.05% to Rs 1526.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1250.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.96% to Rs 505.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 555.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.19% to Rs 5060.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4318.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1526.511250.765060.244318.1421.3021.7620.4825.46323.34280.721014.101076.86246.66205.30715.58784.66165.37108.59505.89555.66

