Themis Medicare launches menopausal symptoms drug in India

Themis Medicare announced that it has launched Lenzetto, a novel transdermal estradiol spray in the Indian market, for treatment of menopausal symptoms.

Lenzetto has been approved by United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) & European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of menopausal symptoms. Lenzetto is manufactured in Europe by Gedeon Richter.

According to Themis Medicare, Lenzetto is manufactured in and imported from Gedeon Richter, Hungary. Lenzetto will be available in a transdermal spray that facilitates 'metered dose application' on to small skin surface area in a unique easy to use packaging.

Dr. Sachin Patel, managing director & CEO of Themis Medicare said, Given the fact that gynecologists currently have limited treatment options for menopausal women, Lenzettoappears to offer a much needed therapeutic option to gynecologists for treating menopausal symptoms in women with immense clinical benefit and convenience.

Lenzetto will provide convenience to women as it is transdermal spray that menopausal women can just 'spray and go' unlike currently available transdermal gel which are inconvenient and messy to apply. Lenzetto will be promoted by a task force which will be exclusively meeting gynecologists across the country.

Themis Medicare is a pharma company specializing in the development of complex molecules. It has a diversified business model with presence across the B2B model and strong presence in domestic B2C market. The company also has a significant export presence in the RoW geographies.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Themis Medicare declined 7.8% to Rs 17.78 crore on 15.3% decrease in net sales to Rs 91 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.52% to currently trade at Rs 1,356.35 on the BSE.

