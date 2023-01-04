HDFC Bank Q2 advances jumps 20% YoY

The private lender's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 15,07,000 crore as of 31 December 2022, recording a growth of around 19.5% as against Rs 12,60,900 crore as of 31 December 2021.

HDFC Bank registered a growth of around 1.8% in quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 14,79,900 crore as of 30 September 2022.

Gross of transfers through inter-bank participation certificates and bills rediscounted, the bank's advances grew by around 23.6% over 31 December 2021 and around 3.3 % over 30 September 2022.

As per the bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by around 21.5% over 31 December 2021 and around 5% over 30 September 2022; commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 30% over 31 December 2021 and around 5% over 30 September 2022; and corporate & other wholesale loans grew by around 20% over 31 December 2021 and were lower by around 1% over 30 September 2022.

The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 17,33,500 crore as of 31 December 2022, registering a growth of around 19.9% as against Rs 14,45,900 crore as of 31 December 2021 and a growth of around 3.6% over Rs 16,73,400 crore as of 30 September 2022.

Retail deposits increased approximately Rs 67,000 crore during the quarter, and grew by around 21.5% over 31 December 2021 and around 5% over 30 September 2022; wholesale deposits grew by around 11.5% over 31 December 2021 and were lower by around 2.5% over 30 September 2022.

The private sector bank's CASA deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 7,63,000 crore as of 31 December 2022, recording a growth of around 12% over Rs 6,81,200 crore as of 31 December 2021 and a growth of around 0.4% over Rs 7,59,700 crore as of 30 September 2022. Retail CASA grew by around 14.4% over 31 December 2021 and around 1.4% over 30 September 2022.

The bank's CASA ratio stood at around 44% as of 31 December 2022 as compared to 47.1% as of 31 December 2021 and 45.4% as of 30 September 2022.

During the quarter ended 31 December 2022, the c purchased loans aggregating to Rs 8,892 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation.

As of 30 September 2022, HDFC Bank's distribution network was at 6,499 branches and 18,868 ATMs/Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 3,226 cities / towns as against 5,686 branches and 16,642 ATMs / CDMs across 2,929 cities / towns as of 30 September 2021.

The private lender's net profit rose 20.1% to Rs 10605.78 crore on 19.2% increase in total income to Rs 46181.96 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of HDFC Bank were down 0.90% to Rs 1,625 on the BSE.

