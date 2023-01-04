JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

IndusInd Bank Q3 FY23 advances jumps 19% YoY

Auro Pharma's subsidiary get US FDA nod for MDS treatment drug
Business Standard

Equitas SFB rises after RBI approves acquisition of up to 9.99% stake by SBI MF

Capital Market 

Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 2.18% to Rs 60.80 after the bank announced the grant of approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to SBI Funds Management for acquisition of shares up to 9.99% of the paid - up equity capital of the bank.

In an exchange filing made during market hours today, the bank said that it has received an intimation from RBI on 03 January 2023, according approval to SBI Funds Management (SBI FML) to acquire up to 9.99% of the paid-up equity capital of the bank through the schemes of SBI Mutual Fund (SBI MF).

The banking regulator's approval is subject to compliance with the relevant regulations issued by RBI and SEBI and is valid for one year till 2 January 2024.

Equitas Small Finance Bank offers products and services to meet the needs of individuals with limited access to formal financing channels, as well as affluent and mass affluent, small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporates.

The bank reported a net profit of Rs 116.42 crore in Q2 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 41.19 crore recorded in Q2 FY22. Total Income jumped 15.24% to Rs 1,147.39 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022 from Rs 995.69 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 10:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU