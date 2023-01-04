Volumes soar at Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd counter

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd recorded volume of 7.66 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.47 lakh shares

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 January 2023.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd recorded volume of 7.66 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.47 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.10% to Rs.60.75. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd clocked volume of 21.43 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.27 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.07% to Rs.146.40. Volumes stood at 5.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62590 shares. The stock dropped 0.78% to Rs.431.10. Volumes stood at 23609 shares in the last session.

Eicher Motors Ltd recorded volume of 18951 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10986 shares. The stock lost 0.17% to Rs.3,207.00. Volumes stood at 8019 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd saw volume of 5.62 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.22% to Rs.136.25. Volumes stood at 3.24 lakh shares in the last session.

