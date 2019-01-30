Board of Ajanta Pharma approves buyback of shares up to Rs 100 cr

JUST IN
At meeting held on 30 January 2019

The Board of Ajanta Pharma at its meeting held on 30 January 2019 has approved the proposal to buyback of not exceeding 7,69,230 equity shares (representing 0.87% of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the Company) at a price of Rs. 1,300 per equity share (the "Buy Back Offer Price") payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs. 100 crore (the "Buyback Offer Size") being 5.22% of the aggregate of the fully paid up equity share capital and free reserves as per the audited standalone financial statements and 4.96% and audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2018 (the last audited financial statements available as on the date of Board meeting recommending the proposal of the Buyback).

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:38 IST

