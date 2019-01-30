Tata Metaliks gets Environmental Clearance for expansion of Kharagpur facility

JUST IN
Tata Metaliks announced that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India ("MoEFCC") has issued the Environmental Clearance ("EC") for increasing Hot Metal production from 0.50 MTPA to 0.75 MTPA, Ductile Iron Pipe production from 0.30 MTPA to 0.50 MTPA and Castings of 0.1 MTPA at the Company's existing facility located at Kharagpur, West Bengal.

