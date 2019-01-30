Tata Metaliks gets Environmental Clearance for expansion of Kharagpur facility

-
ALSO READ
Launch of National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) By Ministry Of Environment, Forest and Climate Change a Landmark Step: FICCI
Government launches National Clean Air Programme to cut pollutants by 2024
Don't use single-use plastic for LS poll preparations, Environment Ministry asks states, UTs
India making all efforts to combat climate change, Harsh Vardhan on IPCC report
States must take initiative on climate policies: Minister
-
Tata Metaliks announced that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India ("MoEFCC") has issued the Environmental Clearance ("EC") for increasing Hot Metal production from 0.50 MTPA to 0.75 MTPA, Ductile Iron Pipe production from 0.30 MTPA to 0.50 MTPA and Castings of 0.1 MTPA at the Company's existing facility located at Kharagpur, West Bengal.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU