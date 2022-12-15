Thermax Ltd Spurts 1.91%

Thermax Ltd has lost 8.12% over last one month compared to 6.99% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 1.08% rise in the SENSEX

Thermax Ltd gained 1.91% today to trade at Rs 2074.75. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.12% to quote at 35433.64. The index is up 6.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Finolex Cables Ltd increased 1.48% and SKF India Ltd added 1.45% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 23.61 % over last one year compared to the 8.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Thermax Ltd has lost 8.12% over last one month compared to 6.99% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 1.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 248 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2908 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2678.5 on 19 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1551.25 on 20 Dec 2021.

