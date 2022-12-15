Dilip Buildcon spurts on bagging contract from GMRC

Dilip Buildcon rallied 4.01% to Rs 238.80 after the company through RBL-DBL JV executed a contract agreement with Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Corporation (GMRC).

The project involves construction of 10.559 Km elevated viaduct and 11 Nos. Stations from Bheshan dead end to Majura Gate Station, including viaduct ramp to depot entry near Bheshan for Surat Metro Rail Proiect Phase - 1, Corridor-2 [Package 1) [Pkg-CS-5).

The company said its project cost is Rs 1,061 crore and construction period of the project is 26 months.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on engineering procurement and construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contract from various Government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 17.01 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to net loss of Rs 444.48 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales rose 17% year on year to Rs 2,595.79 crore in Q2 FY23.

