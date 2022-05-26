Thirumalai Chemicals advances after Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 90 cr

Thirumalai Chemicals rose 2.98% to Rs 233 after the company reported 6.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.06 crore on a 50.7% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 582.83 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax jumped nearly 20% to Rs 120.23 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 100.51 crore recorded Q4 FY21. The company reported a 61.6% rise in total expenses to Rs 465.39 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Cost of material consumed soared 68.95% to Rs 355.84 crore while employee benefit expenses surged 29.44% to Rs 21.06 in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

On full year basis, the company recorded nearly 139% rise in net profit to Rs 281.23 crore on a 84.04% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,998.19 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Thirumalai Chemicals manufactures organic chemicals. It ranks among the largest producers in the world of Phthalic Anhydride, Malic Acid, Maleic Anhydride and Fumaric Acid. It has a presence in more than 34 countries.

