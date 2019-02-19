Thomas Cook India witnesses a 35% surge in bookings for Japan

-
Thomas Cook (India) has witnessed a significant surge of 35% in bookings for its Cherry Blossom tours to Japan, ahead of the highly awaited Sakura Season.
With India's new age travellers displaying increasing appetite for new, unique destinations and enriching experiences, Japan has been emerging strongly as a forerunner.
Hence in a focussed initiative to tap into this underleveraged potential, Thomas Cook had launched a range of Japan Sakura tours across group escorted tours, customised programmes and luxury bespoke itineraries; and this year has seen significant uptake from metro cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru (growth of over 40%), as also mini metros/Tier cities like Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Indore, Pune, Rajkot, Trichy, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Madurai, Mangalore, Ludhiana (growth of approx 50%).
