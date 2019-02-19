JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Ramco ERP Drives Digital Transformation at PT. Cipta Krida Bahari (CKB Logistics)
Business Standard

Thomas Cook India witnesses a 35% surge in bookings for Japan

Capital Market 

Thomas Cook (India) has witnessed a significant surge of 35% in bookings for its Cherry Blossom tours to Japan, ahead of the highly awaited Sakura Season.

With India's new age travellers displaying increasing appetite for new, unique destinations and enriching experiences, Japan has been emerging strongly as a forerunner.

Hence in a focussed initiative to tap into this underleveraged potential, Thomas Cook had launched a range of Japan Sakura tours across group escorted tours, customised programmes and luxury bespoke itineraries; and this year has seen significant uptake from metro cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru (growth of over 40%), as also mini metros/Tier cities like Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Indore, Pune, Rajkot, Trichy, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Madurai, Mangalore, Ludhiana (growth of approx 50%).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 18:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements