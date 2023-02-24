Bharat Electronics opens new Software Development Centre in Visakhapatnam

JUST IN
Business Standard

Bharat Electronics has opened its new Software Development Centre (SDC) in Visakhapatnam to offer Software as a Service for various applications in the domains of both Defence and non-Defence.

Armed with state-of-the-art, secure IT infrastructure catering to critical applications, the Visakhapatnam centre will enable BEL to offer value-added software services during the entire life cycle of various Naval platforms, take up software intensive joint development projects with DRDO, and offer software solutions for Smart City and Home Land Security requirements.

The Visakhapatnam centre will host around 150 engineers and is envisaged to have a vibrant and safe working environment.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 19:52 IST

