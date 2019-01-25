Tijaria Polypipes reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.54 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 84.26% to Rs 41.92 croreNet profit of Tijaria Polypipes reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 84.26% to Rs 41.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales41.9222.75 84 OPM %11.690.26 -PBDT3.15-1.67 LP PBT1.54-3.76 LP NP1.54-4.45 LP
