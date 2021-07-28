Tilaknagar Industries allots 9.39 lakh equity shares under ESOP

-
ALSO READ
Bandhan Bank allots 1.16 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Home First Finance Company India allots 17,754 equity shares under ESOP
Home First Finance Company India allots 12,936 equity shares under ESOP
DCB Bank allots 14,750 equity shares under ESOP
DCB Bank allots 25,450 equity shares under ESOP
-
Tilaknagar Industries has allotted 9,39,254 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each to employees of the Company pursuant to exercise by such employees to the vested options granted to them under ESOP Scheme 2010 and ESOP Scheme 2012.
Post aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is Rs. 1,40,27,76,090 divided into 14,02,77,609 equity shares of face value Rs.10/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU