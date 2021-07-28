Tilaknagar Industries allots 9.39 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Tilaknagar Industries has allotted 9,39,254 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each to employees of the Company pursuant to exercise by such employees to the vested options granted to them under ESOP Scheme 2010 and ESOP Scheme 2012.

Post aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is Rs. 1,40,27,76,090 divided into 14,02,77,609 equity shares of face value Rs.10/- each.

