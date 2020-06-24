Sandesh consolidated net profit declines 36.95% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.06% to Rs 82.93 crore

Net profit of Sandesh declined 36.95% to Rs 13.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.06% to Rs 82.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.72% to Rs 61.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 343.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 419.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

