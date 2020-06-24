Sandesh consolidated net profit declines 36.95% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.06% to Rs 82.93 croreNet profit of Sandesh declined 36.95% to Rs 13.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.06% to Rs 82.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.72% to Rs 61.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 343.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 419.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales82.93109.21 -24 343.21419.05 -18 OPM %21.9827.14 -20.5721.00 - PBDT19.1336.54 -48 83.84108.34 -23 PBT17.2734.25 -50 75.9899.49 -24 NP13.5321.46 -37 61.1064.81 -6
