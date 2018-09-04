Timken India allots 72.18 lakh shares

Under Scheme of Amalgamation and ArrangementTimken India on 03 September 2018 has allotted 72,18,750 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up to the equity shareholders of ABC Bearings, whose names appeared in the Register of Members or Statement of Beneficial Owners provided by the Depositories as on the Record Date i.e. 25 August, 2018 as per Share Exchange Ratio mentioned in the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between ABC Bearings and Timken India.
