Tinna Trade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.25% to Rs 44.52 croreNet Loss of Tinna Trade reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 59.25% to Rs 44.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.57% to Rs 294.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 487.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales44.52109.24 -59 294.67487.59 -40 OPM %-1.440.46 -0.491.93 - PBDT-1.45-0.06 -2317 -0.555.13 PL PBT-2.18-0.78 -179 -3.532.25 PL NP-1.72-0.51 -237 -3.121.83 PL
