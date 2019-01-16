Tinplate Company of India standalone net profit rises 21.50% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.70% to Rs 576.19 croreNet profit of Tinplate Company of India rose 21.50% to Rs 15.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.70% to Rs 576.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 502.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales576.19502.34 15 OPM %6.816.96 -PBDT42.3837.82 12 PBT26.6522.17 20 NP15.5412.79 22
