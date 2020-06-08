Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 221.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.76% to Rs 227.35 crore

Net profit of Chalet Hotels rose 221.41% to Rs 42.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.76% to Rs 227.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 269.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 102.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 981.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 987.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

