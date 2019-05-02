Ambuja Cements in focus after Q1 result

Ambuja Cements' consolidated net profit rose 27.08% to Rs 495.44 crore on 8.37% rise in total income to Rs 7097.82 crore in Q1 March 2019 over Q1 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Tuesday, 30 April 2019. Stock markets remained closed on 1 May 2019 for a local holiday.

TVS Motor Company's net profit fell 19.19% to Rs 133.83 crore on 9.23% rise in total income to Rs 4387.60 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Tuesday, 30 April 2019.

Raymond's consolidated net profit rose 27.11% to Rs 67.51 crore on 10.83% rise in total income to Rs 1837.11 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Tuesday, 30 April 2019.

Maruti Suzuki said that its total sales fell 17.2% to 1.43 lakh units in April 2019 over April 2018. The announcement was made on 1 May 2019, when the stock markets remained closed for a local holiday.

Lupin in alliance with (Natco) announced that it has received approval for Bosentan Tablets, 62.5 mg and 125 mg, from the (FDA) to market a generic version of Actelion Pharmaceuticals Limited's Tracleer Tablets, 62.5 mg and 125 mg. The announcement was made after market hours on Tuesday, 30 April 2019. Stock markets remained closed on 1 May 2019 for a local holiday.

