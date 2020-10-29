Titan Company Ltd Falls 4.42%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Drops 2.4%

Titan Company Ltd has lost 0.29% over last one month compared to 0.18% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.55% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd lost 4.42% today to trade at Rs 1164.1. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 2.4% to quote at 23910.11. The index is up 0.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd decreased 2.59% and Symphony Ltd lost 1.62% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went down 10.61 % over last one year compared to the 0.88% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has lost 0.29% over last one month compared to 0.18% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.55% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 47916 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1345 on 30 Oct 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 720 on 24 Mar 2020.

