Titan Company Ltd Slips 3.05%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Shed 1.51%

Titan Company Ltd has lost 7.19% over last one month compared to 2.97% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.36% drop in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd fell 3.05% today to trade at Rs 1446.4. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 1.51% to quote at 31834.87. The index is down 2.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd decreased 1.83% and Voltas Ltd lost 1.34% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 55.1 % over last one year compared to the 43.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has lost 7.19% over last one month compared to 2.97% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.36% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19255 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 93790 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1620.95 on 06 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 809.85 on 18 May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)