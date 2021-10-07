Titan Company Ltd Spikes 9.04%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Rises 4.57%

Titan Company Ltd has added 15.12% over last one month compared to 8.38% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.39% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd rose 9.04% today to trade at Rs 2340.9. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 4.57% to quote at 43277.74. The index is up 8.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Whirlpool of India Ltd increased 4.97% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd added 1.72% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 76.47 % over last one year compared to the 49.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has added 15.12% over last one month compared to 8.38% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.39% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 34547 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 54118 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2344.55 on 07 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1081.25 on 25 Sep 2020.

