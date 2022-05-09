Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2597.45, down 2.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.12% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 9.2% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2597.45, down 2.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 16345.85. The Sensex is at 54595.7, down 0.44%.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has eased around 7.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12820.9, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76582 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2607.7, down 1.96% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 42.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

