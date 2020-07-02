Exide Industries Ltd in demand

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 150.9, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.35% in last one year as compared to a 11.39% drop in NIFTY and a 14.77% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 150.9, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.24% on the day, quoting at 10559.55. The Sensex is at 35891.13, up 1.35%. Exide Industries Ltd has slipped around 10.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6718.6, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 151.6, up 1.64% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is down 27.35% in last one year as compared to a 11.39% drop in NIFTY and a 14.77% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 15.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

