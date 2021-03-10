Tourism Finance Corp. rises after Triumph Global buys stake

-
Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 1.72% to Rs 67.85 after Triumph Global India purchased 0.56% stake in the firm via bulk deal on Tuesday, 9 March 2021.As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, Triumph Global India purchased 4,50,000 shares, or 0.56% equity, of Tourism Finance Corporation on Tuesday, 9 March 2021, at an average price of Rs 66.57 each.
Shares of Tourism Finance Corporation surged for second trading session in a row. The counter has added 10.4% in two days.
Tourism Finance Corporation of India a premier tourism financing institution. It is a dominant player in the hospitality segment and is engaged in project financing, corporate loans, working capital demand loan, structured financing, etc.
The company posted a 12% decline in net profit to Rs 24 crore on a 4.2% rise in total income to Rs 71.09 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
