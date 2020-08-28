TPL Plastech standalone net profit declines 91.37% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 51.91% to Rs 24.86 croreNet profit of TPL Plastech declined 91.37% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.91% to Rs 24.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.8651.70 -52 OPM %10.6613.52 -PBDT1.315.52 -76 PBT0.404.63 -91 NP0.293.36 -91
