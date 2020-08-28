TPL Plastech standalone net profit declines 91.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.91% to Rs 24.86 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech declined 91.37% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.91% to Rs 24.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.24.8651.7010.6613.521.315.520.404.630.293.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)