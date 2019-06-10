Trans Freight Containers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 95.74% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Trans Freight Containers reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.74% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 700.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.32% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.040.94 -96 0.510.95 -46 OPM %-575.00-111.70 --233.33-176.84 - PBDT0.31-0.51 LP 1.190.43 177 PBT0.23-0.59 LP 0.880.11 700 NP0.23-0.59 LP 0.880.11 700
