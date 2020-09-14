Royal Orchid Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 91.30% to Rs 4.22 crore

Net loss of Royal Orchid Hotels reported to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.30% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.2248.52-229.6213.60-11.216.66-16.102.35-10.891.15

