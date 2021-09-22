Trejhara Solutions wins order worth USD 3.5 mn from a global logistics firm

Trejhara Solutions announces order win from one of the largest logistics firms, having global presence, for the delivery and implementation of the product upgrade and technology support in relation thereto.

The Order, which is valued close to US$ 3.5 Million, is spread over five years covering upgrade of the existing system to the latest technology, followed by the hosting, support and maintenance thereafter for a period of five years. The system will cover customer's Asia wide operations.

