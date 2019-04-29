Bhansali Engineering Polymers standalone net profit declines 89.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.88% to Rs 349.71 crore

Net profit of declined 89.86% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.88% to Rs 349.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 301.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.30% to Rs 46.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.72% to Rs 1224.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1031.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

349.71301.791224.781031.692.0014.516.4514.9712.5647.1484.72160.3910.5645.6877.38154.322.9028.6046.5399.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)