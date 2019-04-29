Bhansali Engineering Polymers standalone net profit declines 89.86% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.88% to Rs 349.71 croreNet profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 89.86% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.88% to Rs 349.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 301.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.30% to Rs 46.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.72% to Rs 1224.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1031.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales349.71301.79 16 1224.781031.69 19 OPM %2.0014.51 -6.4514.97 - PBDT12.5647.14 -73 84.72160.39 -47 PBT10.5645.68 -77 77.38154.32 -50 NP2.9028.60 -90 46.5399.64 -53
