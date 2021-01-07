Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 160.29 points or 0.64% at 25027.81 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 2.77%), Coforge Ltd (down 1.87%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 1.52%),Infosys Ltd (down 1.22%),Cyient Ltd (down 1.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.03%), Mastek Ltd (down 0.97%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 0.9%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 0.7%), and CESC Ventures Ltd (down 0.69%).

On the other hand, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 5.23%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 5%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.94%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 100.63 or 0.21% at 48274.69.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.5 points or 0.22% at 14176.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 195.15 points or 1.05% at 18810.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 79.56 points or 1.28% at 6280.47.

On BSE,1980 shares were trading in green, 971 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

