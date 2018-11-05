Trigyn Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit rises 6.73% in the March 2018 quarter
Trigyn Technologies secures contract for Enterprise Staffing Services
Trigyn Technologies standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Trigyn Technologies standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the March 2018 quarter
NMSCDCL bags Work Order in Nashik
-
Sales rise 126.22% to Rs 30.02 croreNet profit of Trigyn Technologies reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 126.22% to Rs 30.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales30.0213.27 126 OPM %11.16-2.56 -PBDT4.10-0.08 LP PBT3.81-0.33 LP NP0.43-0.36 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU