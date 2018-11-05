JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ganesh Benzoplast standalone net profit rises 10.32% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Trigyn Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 126.22% to Rs 30.02 crore

Net profit of Trigyn Technologies reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 126.22% to Rs 30.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales30.0213.27 126 OPM %11.16-2.56 -PBDT4.10-0.08 LP PBT3.81-0.33 LP NP0.43-0.36 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements