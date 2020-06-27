Sunshine Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
India Cements Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Moongipa Capital Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2019 quarter
India Cements Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 28.36% in the March 2020 quarter
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 40.82% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 53.85% to Rs 0.40 croreNet Loss of Sunshine Capital reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 53.85% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.24% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 178.38% to Rs 3.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.400.26 54 3.091.11 178 OPM %-247.50-57.69 -38.5145.05 - PBDT-0.99-0.15 -560 1.190.50 138 PBT-1.01-0.18 -461 1.170.47 149 NP-1.63-0.16 -919 0.550.49 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU